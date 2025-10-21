Spice up your mornings with this ginger scone recipe
As the cool weather rolls in, there’s nothing more comforting than the smell of something warm baking in the oven. With a hint of lemon zest and a sprinkle of ginger, inRegister food columnist April Hamilton’s ginger scones are an ideal companion to any cup of coffee or tea.
The sweet, seasonal treat combines some special add-ins that create a flavor all its own. Whether straight out of the oven or paired with a beverage, these scones will provide a little warmth to your morning routine.
Check out the recipe below to get your fall started on a sweet note.
Ginger Scones
Lemon zest and crystallized ginger are my favorite scone enhancements. Orange zest and dried cranberries are also nice additions. Make them how you like them.
4 oz. (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, grated with the large holes of a box grater
2 cups unbleached flour, plus more for work surface
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt
Zest of 1 lemon
2 tsp. granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling
1⁄2 cup diced crystallized ginger
2⁄3 cup milk, plus more if needed and for brushing
Freeze grated butter while you prepare remaining ingredients.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Measure flour into a large mixing bowl. Add baking powder, salt, lemon zest and 2 tsp. sugar, and whisk to combine. Add grated butter and cut it into flour mixture using a pastry blender or large fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add diced ginger.
Gently stir in milk, tossing it together to create a dough that just holds together, and no crumbly bits remain in bottom of the bowl. If dough is too dry, add more milk, 1 tsp. at a time.
Sprinkle a clean tea towel with a little flour and turn dough out onto towel. Pat it out into a round, about 3⁄4-in. thick. Using a sharp knife, cut like a pizza into 8 triangles and transfer to prepared baking sheet. Brush with a little milk, and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake until light golden, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly. Serve warm.
Makes 8 scones.