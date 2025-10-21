Spice up your mornings with this ginger scone recipe | By Eliza Rowley -

As the cool weather rolls in, there’s nothing more comforting than the smell of something warm baking in the oven. With a hint of lemon zest and a sprinkle of ginger, inRegister food columnist April Hamilton’s ginger scones are an ideal companion to any cup of coffee or tea.

The sweet, seasonal treat combines some special add-ins that create a flavor all its own. Whether straight out of the oven or paired with a beverage, these scones will provide a little warmth to your morning routine.

Check out the recipe below to get your fall started on a sweet note.