Photos by Collin RIchie.

Spice up your mornings with this ginger scone recipe

|
By
-

As the cool weather rolls in, there’s nothing more comforting than the smell of something warm baking in the oven. With a hint of lemon zest and a sprinkle of ginger, inRegister food columnist April Hamilton’s ginger scones are an ideal companion to any cup of coffee or tea.

The sweet, seasonal treat combines some special add-ins that create a flavor all its own. Whether straight out of the oven or paired with a beverage, these scones will provide a little warmth to your morning routine.

Check out the recipe below to get your fall started on a sweet note.

Ginger Scones

Lemon zest and crystallized ginger are my favorite scone enhancements. Orange zest and dried cranberries are also nice additions. Make them how you like them.

oz. (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, grated with the large holes of a box grater

2 cups unbleached flour, plus more for work surface

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tsp. granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1⁄2 cup diced crystallized ginger

2⁄3 cup milk, plus more if needed and for brushing

Freeze grated butter while you prepare remaining ingredients.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Measure flour into a large mixing bowl. Add baking powder, salt, lemon zest and 2 tsp. sugar, and whisk to combine. Add grated butter and cut it into flour mixture using a pastry blender or large fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add diced ginger.

Gently stir in milk, tossing it together to create a dough that just holds together, and no crumbly bits remain in bottom of the bowl. If dough is too dry, add more milk, 1 tsp. at a time.

Sprinkle a clean tea towel with a little flour and turn dough out onto towel. Pat it out into a round, about 3⁄4-in. thick. Using a sharp knife, cut like a pizza into 8 triangles and transfer to prepared baking sheet. Brush with a little milk, and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake until light golden, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly. Serve warm.

Makes 8 scones. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What to do this Weekend:...

Start the month off right with a Sunday brunch full of signature Southern dishes at the Hilton

Sample authentic Asian food at...

Things are getting steamy at this new spot on Siegen

Have your cake and eat...

Get in the kitchen with the kids to try this simple and sweet

Spatula Diaries: Upgrade mac-and-cheese with...

Mac-and-cheese, please! Try riffs on this classic

Open for decades, these Capital...

Open for decades, these Capital Region spots are tried and

TRENDING STORIES