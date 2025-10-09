Restaurant 1796 joins forces with Iverstine Butcher for weekly Steak Night Al Fresco this October | By Gracelyn Farrar -

Fall in Louisiana often doesn’t mean much. But for the few evenings when the sun gets low and temperatures drop to the 60s, south Louisianans do what they can to embrace the autumn-esque feeling.

Capital Region businesses are no different, and Restaurant 1796 in St. Francisville has cooked up a few events this month in the spirit of the season. The eatery has partnered with Iverstine Butcher to create Steak Night Al Fresco in The Myrtles courtyard every Tuesday in October. Iverstine Butcher provides the cuts of meat and prepares them on an open-fire pit for attendees to enjoy with bottomless wine deals.

“It’s a fun event to put on, and it’s a fun event to attend,” says Restaurant 1796 owner Lizzie Moss.

Lizzie runs the restaurant with her husband Morgan. The duo has enjoyed spicing up the day-to-day schedule by adding this event series to the calendar.

“A Tuesday in St. Francisville would normally be a pretty slow day in our restaurant,” Morgan says. “To be able to fire up the grill outside, share that with our friends and make a Tuesday feel like a Friday, it’s a lot of fun for us.”

“Every time we host one of these series, the community engagement just grows and people voice how much they love it,” Lizzie adds. “It’s just something different.”

Morgan and Iverstine Butcher owner Galen Iverstine were friends long before they entered the local food scene. As kids, they rode dirt bikes together, and as grown-up entrepreneurs, they’re partnering together to show off the best of each other’s work.

“We love what Galen does and who his following is in the Greater Baton Rouge area, so it’s just a natural partnership with [Restaurant] 1796 being so protein-forward and steak-heavy,” Morgan says.

Iverstine says he’s excited to be working with the new open-fire grill at the Myrtles. He says it’s similar to an Argentinian style, with different levels to cook with. He emphasizes that the event is a “backyard barbecue hangout vibe” and that people should expect to be in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere with lawn games and a good music selection.

“We try to take advantage of pretty weather as much as we can in south Baton Rouge,” Iverstine says.

Lizzie says she hopes to continue these special outdoor cooking events at Restaurant 1796.

“I feel like these opportunities and ideas come about in a really natural way,” she says. “And if doing this event can somehow encourage us or create an opportunity where we can do this more frequently, I think that would be a huge success. We love it and feel like the best product does come off the fire.”

The Steak Night Al Fresco series with Iverstine Butcher will be taking place every Tuesday in October at The Myrtles from 5 to 8 p.m. During the fall, the venue will also host free Halloween-themed movies on the lawn every Sunday in October, and a farmers market is scheduled for select Saturday mornings. Find more information on The Myrtles and Restaurant 1796 by checking out the business’s socials and website.

This article was originally published in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.