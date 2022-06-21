This quick and easy macaroni salad is made for summer

Macaroni salad is the perfect summer side dish, and this simple recipe from Aimee Broussard can get you from kitchen to cookout in no time. Tangy sour cream, crunchy bell peppers, and sweet bread and butter pickles combine to provide the perfect complement to whatever is on the grill.

QUICK MACARONI SALAD

Ingredients:

8 to 10 oz. dry macaroni pasta (elbow or corkscrew)

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

3 Tbsp. finely chopped bread and butter pickles

¼ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ green bell pepper, diced

½ yellow bell pepper, diced

¼ cup sweet yellow onion, finely diced

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold water.

For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, pickles, salt and pepper until well-combined.

In a large bowl, combine pasta, dressing and remaining ingredients. Mix well to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least

1 hour before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

