Brie the best host with this Puff Pastry Brie Pumpkin
The holidays are here, and that means it is the perfect time for a dinner party. If you are looking for a countertop centerpiece that looks just as impressive as it tastes, this Puff Pastry Brie Pumpkin is the ideal appetizer. This cheesy, fluffy treat includes a homemade pumpkin butter filling that has my mouth watering just thinking about it.
inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard calls this pastry “the ultimate appetizer for any fall table.” Include this in your holiday spread to dazzle all the friends and family that the season brings your way.
Puff Pastry Brie Pumpkin
For Pumpkin Butter:
1 cup pure pumpkin purée (not pie filling)
¼ cup sugar
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
1 rounded tsp. pumpkin pie spice
¼ cup apple juice
½ Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tsp. unsalted butter
For Puff Pastry Brie Pumpkin:
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed but still cold
½ cup pecans, chopped
½ cup pumpkin butter
8 oz. brie wheel
1 egg
Pretzel stick and greenery for garnish
Combine pumpkin purée, sugar, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, apple juice and apple cider in a saucepan; whisk until thoroughly combined and heat over medium-high heat until simmering, stirring occasionally.
Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until mixture thickens and begins to reduce, about 30 minutes.
Remove from heat and allow to cool. Add butter and whisk until it disappears. Set pumpkin butter aside.
While waiting for pumpkin butter to cool, assemble the brie pumpkin.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
On a floured surface, roll puff pastry into a large square, about 10 inches.
Transfer puff pastry to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Spread pecans in the center, about the size of the brie wheel. Add about ½ of the pumpkin butter on top of the pecans. Place brie on top of the pumpkin butter.
Wrap puff pastry around brie and pinch edges to seal it.
Use kitchen twine to create pumpkin-like indentations, tie and trim. Flip wrapped brie so that the kitchen twine knots are on the bottom.
Brush the top of the brie pumpkin with egg wash.
Bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown.
Allow pumpkin to cool for about 5-10 minutes, then carefully cut away twine. Add a pretzel stick to center and garnish with greenery. Serve warm with crackers or crostini.
Note: You will have extra pumpkin butter. Store the remaining pumpkin butter in the refrigerator and enjoy on toast.
Makes 8 servings.