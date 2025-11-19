Brie the best host with this Puff Pastry Brie Pumpkin | By Eliza Rowley -

The holidays are here, and that means it is the perfect time for a dinner party. If you are looking for a countertop centerpiece that looks just as impressive as it tastes, this Puff Pastry Brie Pumpkin is the ideal appetizer. This cheesy, fluffy treat includes a homemade pumpkin butter filling that has my mouth watering just thinking about it.

inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard calls this pastry “the ultimate appetizer for any fall table.” Include this in your holiday spread to dazzle all the friends and family that the season brings your way.