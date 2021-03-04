Pucker up for these local lemonades just in time for spring

With spring right around the corner, now feels like the perfect time to start thinking about the most famous of warm-weather drinks. Yes, we’re talking about lemonade. From the classic tartness we all recognize to specialty seasonal flavors, lemonade is extremely variable, with several unique takes on the popular beverage available over the Capital City. Read on to discover where you can get your lemonade fix this spring:

BLDG 5

If you’re looking for some incredible flavor combinations, BLDG 5 always aims to surprise. This season’s flavors include blueberry ginger rosemary lemonade and mango strawberry basil lemonade.

La Divina

Cucumber lemonade makes a splash on La Divina’s menu on days when you don’t feel like taking on authentic espresso or gelato.

Leroy’s Lemonade

How about lemonade with a cause? Not only does this pick allow you to experience the winning lemonade of 2014’s Raising Cane’s National Lemonade Day, but your purchase benefits children’s hospital patients.

Jackson Beverages

After only a couple years on the market, family-owned Jackson Beverages is fired up and crafting new lemonades available in a variety of sweetly traditional flavors, including watermelon, peach mango and blueberry.

Sweet Society

The cosmic lemonade from Sweet Society is almost too pretty to drink. Just make sure you snap a picture first.

Raising Cane’s

Tried and true. The trusty Cane’s lemonade is always just a drive-thru away.

Louisiana Lemonade

Whether driving around town in search of the Lemonade Bus or perched at one of their stands, you can count on Louisiana Lemonade to live up to its award-winning status.

District Donuts

You know them for their creative donut flavors and coffee, but District Donuts serves fresh-squeezed lemonade that pairs beautifully with their sweet and savory menu items.

Want to try making your own lemonade? Check out Aimee Broussard’s recipe–along with instructions for making multiple other lemon-infused goodies–in this article from inRegister’s March 2021 issue.