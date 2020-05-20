Pop goes summer: Fresh mango ice pops

Why we don’t all make our own ice pops, I have no idea. They are the easiest summertime treat you could ever make, and the flavor options are endless. Have fruit that is getting too ripe? Make ice pops. Bought too many berries at the market? Make ice pops. You don’t even have to have a reason! I have recently had a sweet tooth like nobody’s business. I knew I needed a treat that I could grab to keep me from eating ice cream every night … enter the ice pop. My Mango, Coconut and Lime Pops are just the healthy treat I needed to satisfy my sweet cravings.

Have you ever looked at the ingredients on the back of most Popsicles in the store (unless you buy organic)? It’s all sugar, high fructose corn syrup and a whole bunch of other stuff I can’t pronounce. When you make your own pops at home, you control the ingredients—usually about two to four max—and you can feel really good about eating them and feeding them to your family. It’s as simple as blending your flavors of choice, pouring into your molds (which can be Dixie cups), and freezing.

These pops are perfectly tropical and slightly creamy, creating an amazing balance of flavors. I like to eat one and pretend I’m somewhere with clear water and toes in the sand. I suggest you do the same.

Mango, Coconut and Lime Pops

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped

1 can coconut milk (light or regular)

Juice of 2 limes

4 Tbsp. honey (you might need more if your mangoes aren’t super sweet; just taste and adjust before freezing)

*You can add a little rum in there too if you want a boozy version!

Blend all ingredients together in a food processor or blender until smooth and creamy. Pour into ice pop molds. Mixture should be thick enough that when you insert sticks they stand up. If they don’t, simply freeze for 30 minutes to 1 hour before inserting sticks. Freeze overnight before serving.