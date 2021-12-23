Try this Pomegranate Party Punch to kick your gathering up a notch

Who doesn’t appreciate a punch of a red at a festive affair? We’re taking that punch literally, serving up a pitcher perfect for all ages and easily turned into an adults-only cocktail by adding your favorite liquor. A ginger ale base with a splash of cranberry juice and garnished with pomegranate seeds, lemon and lime slices makes for a fun take on a holiday beverage.

Read down below to see the recipe for Aimee Broussard’s sweet and sour concoction.

POMEGRANATE PARTY PUNCH

1 medium-size pomegranate

4 cups multi-fruit cranberry juice (I used Langer’s Cranberry Plus)

1 ½ cups lemonade

6 cups ginger ale

Pomegranate seeds, lemon slices and lime slices for garnish

Prepare pomegranate juice by first rolling pomegranate to loosen seeds. Cut pomegranate in half, and hold each half over a bowl, seeds facing down; push inward on skin, forcing seeds into bowl. Reserve several seeds for garnish; rinse and set aside. Add 1 cup of removed pomegranate seeds to blender. Pulse a couple of times, just enough to juice. Pour juice through a fine-mesh strainer and use back of spoon to gently press seeds so that all of juice is extracted. Set aside ¼ cup.

Add ¼ cup pomegranate juice to a large pitcher; add multi-fruit cranberry juice, lemonade and ginger ale. Stir to combine. Top with slices of lemons, limes and reserved pomegranate seeds.

Note: For an alcoholic version, use a bottle of prosecco instead of ginger ale.

Makes 8-10 servings.

If you try the recipe tag us! @inregister