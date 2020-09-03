Dish: Pastime’s Boudin Pizza

In recent years, the pizza scene has evolved considerably in Baton Rouge, but fans of the Pastime find comfort in its pies’ stubborn consistency. The crust is notably dense—all the better to support gooey mozzarella and layers of toppings that get tucked under the cheese rather than scattered on top. “It’s more like a pie that way,” says owner Randy Wesley, whose father, Bobby, took over the beloved lounge’s operations in the 1960s.

Pizza began as simple pub grub, but grew to become the menu’s anchor. Decades of LSU fans, politicians and barflies have enjoyed a slice—or several—at the Pastime, choosing from a lineup that includes the popular Boudin Pizza, pictured here, prepared with special-order Tony’s Seafood pork boudin, red onions, bell peppers, jalapeños and mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses. “It’s been on the menu for about 16 years, and the name is trademarked,” says Wesley. We can taste why.

Pastime Restaurant

252 South Blvd.

pastimerestaurant.com

(225) 343-5490

Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.