Party-perfect dishes for May
Springtime and early summer in Louisiana mean celebration. Whether it’s graduations, crawfish boils, team victory parties or weddings, we pack in lots of entertaining while the weather is mild and the days are long. It also doesn’t hurt that springtime means the markets are brimming with gorgeous, fresh produce, plus lots of straight-from-the Gulf seafood. Finding the right ingredients is certainly easy, but finding the time to get it all done can be a challenge
These two recipes are perfect for a gathering with friends and family, and when you’re prepping for guests, there’s no better words to read than “can be prepared in advance.” Get to work on these recipes the day before and save yourself precious time the day of the party.
The Gruyere Polenta Cakes benefit from a day-long chill in the fridge. Give them a quick dredge in flour and then sear before guests arrive. They park beautifully in a low oven as you prepare the smoky shrimp, andouille and mushroom topping. While this dish may not have you laboring for long, the flavor definitely tastes like you did! Hot smoked paprika provides just the right amount of heat and that can’t-quite-put-your-finger-on-it flavor that makes this dish something really special.
The rich, dark chocolate and coffee-studded crust in these fun Strawberry Parfaits can easily be baked days in advance, along with the delectable vanilla-flecked custard. Assemble these parfaits a few hours before party time. They’re sure to wow your guests while you feign exhaustion from the preparation of these little cups of perfection.
Two beautiful dishes for an equally beautiful time of year. Let’s celebrate!
Anne Milneck is a trained chef and the owner of Red Stick Spice Company, which offers spices as well as loose teas, olive oils and other goodies both at its Jefferson Highway location and online at redstickspice.com.
Gruyere Polenta Cakes with Smoky Shrimp, Mushrooms and Andouille
Polenta:
4 cups unsalted stock or water
Salt to taste
1 cup polenta
1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
1 to 2 Tbsp. butter, cut into small pieces
All-purpose flour for dredging
Bring stock or water to a boil. Add salt and carefully taste water. Water should taste like the ocean. Slowly pour polenta into water. Whisk vigorously so that there are no lumps. Allow to come to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook until thickened, about five minutes. Whisk in Gruyere cheese. Add bits of butter to get things moving, if necessary, to help fully incorporate cheese.
Spray a 9-inch square pan with nonstick spray, and pour in polenta. Smooth with a spatula. Cover and refrigerate until completely cooled. This can be done the day prior.
Shrimp topping:
1 lb. wild mushrooms
1⁄2 onion
1⁄2 stalk celery
6 cloves garlic, lightly crushed
Smoked extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup andouille, cut into small cubes
1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp
1⁄4 tsp. baking soda
1⁄4 tsp. cornstarch
1⁄2 tsp. smoked hot paprika
1 shallot, minced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1⁄2 to 1 cup heavy cream
Salt and cayenne pepper to taste
Fresh parsley and chives, finely chopped
Slice and set aside mushrooms, reserving stems. Place stems in a stockpot with 5 cups water. Add onion, celery and 6 lightly crushed garlic cloves. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove mushroom stock from heat and allow to cool.
Cut cooled polenta into round, square or triangular “cakes.” Dredge in flour. Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Drizzle olive oil to coat bottom of pan. Sear cakes on both sides until golden brown, adding more oil as needed. Move to a rimmed baking sheet and place in oven set at a very low temperature to keep warm.
Wipe out pan, then sauté andouille until brown and crispy. Move to plate.
In a bowl, combine shrimp, baking soda, cornstarch and paprika. In the same pan, add a little more olive oil and sauté shrimp until firm, opaque pink and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Move to a plate. Add mushrooms to pan and sauté until liquid evaporates. Add shallot and 3 cloves minced garlic. Sauté for about 6 minutes or until golden brown. Be sure to incorporate browned bits from pan.
Return andouille and shrimp to pan. Add about 1⁄4 cup reserved mushroom stock. Bring to a simmer and add 1⁄2 cup heavy cream. Simmer and allow to thicken a bit. Add more cream or stock to adjust consistency. Taste and season with salt and cayenne. Serve over warm polenta cakes. Garnish with parsley and chives.
Makes 4 dinner servings or 8 appetizer servings.
Louisiana Strawberry Parfait with Vanilla Flecked Cream and Mocha Crumble
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!