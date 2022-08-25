No-bake desserts to keep you cool in the kitchen

We might be nearing the start of fall, but it’s still plenty hot outside, which means that no one’s looking for an additional reason to sweat–like cranking up the oven. So we’ve gathered some of the top no-bake desserts from the inRegister archives that are ideal for utilizing the warm-weather ingredients that you likely already have in your fridge:

SINFUL STRAWBERRY PIE

Ingredients:

1 cup mashed strawberries

1/3 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. almond extract

1 cup whole strawberries

Whipped cream

Chopped pecans

Combine mashed strawberries, water, sugar and cornstarch. Place mixture over medium heat, and cook until it comes to a boil, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir constantly because it will scorch very easily. Mix in salt and almond extract; continue to boil for 1 minute, still stirring. Remove from heat and let cool.

Stand whole strawberries up in a cooked 9-inch pie crust, or layer bottom of crust with whole or halved berries. (If standing berries up, cut off bottoms evenly to stand straight.) Pour or spoon cooled, cooked, mashed strawberry mixture over all. After set, refrigerate until ready to serve. When serving, dollop whipped cream on top of each slice, and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Divine!

– Chet Beckwith

BLUEBERRY-STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients:

1 (4-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsp. pecans, chopped

1 Tbsp. light brown sugar

½ tsp. lemon juice

4 slices bread

½ cup blueberries

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. confectioner’s sugar, topping

In the bowl of a stand mixer, whip together cream cheese, pecans, brown sugar and lemon juice until soft and creamy. Spread over 1 side of each piece of bread. Divide blueberries in half and add them to 2 of the slices, avoiding edges and pressing down slightly to keep them from rolling off. Top blueberries with remaining 2 slices of bread, cream cheese facing down.

Beat egg with milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon until well blended. (I pour egg mixture into a shallow baking dish to make dipping a bit easier than in a bowl.)

Spray a skillet with non-stick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat.

Once skillet is hot, dip each blueberry sandwich into egg mixture on both sides; fry in hot skillet until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Cut sandwiches in half and sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar. Serve immediately.

Makes 2 servings.

– Aimee Broussard

LEMON CHEESECAKE PARFAITS

Ingredients:

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1⁄3 cup sugar

1/4 cup sour cream

Juice of 2 small Meyer lemons

1tsp. lemon zest, plus more for garnish

1 (5-oz.) pkg. vanilla cookies, crumbled (can substitute vanilla wafers or graham crackers)

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

Homemade whipped cream (optional)

Mint sprig (optional, for garnish)



In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, lemon juice and 1 tsp. lemon zest; beat at medium speed until mixture is smooth and creamy.

In a separate bowl, combine vanilla cookie crumbs and melted butter. Spoon cookie “crust” into 4 small Mason jars, Weck jars or parfait dishes. Layer cream cheese mixture on top of crust. Top with whipped cream (if desired), lemon zest, an extra cookie and a sprig of mint.

Note: My jars are the 4-oz. quilted jars from Ball. Larger jars will result in fewer servings.

Makes 4 servings.

– Aimee Broussard

NO-BAKE LEMON ICEBOX PIE

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups graham crackers, crushed

1/4 cup light brown sugar

Pinch salt

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 Tbsp. confectioners’ sugar

Juice of 4 large lemons

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

1 (14-oz.) can condensed milk

Graham cracker crumbs, lemon slices and mint (optional, for garnish)

In a medium bowl, mix together first 4 ingredients. Press evenly and firmly into an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

While crust is refrigerating, prepare whipped topping: In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip heavy cream and confectioners’ sugar together at medium-high speed until medium to stiff peaks form. Cover tightly, and place in refrigerator until ready to use.

In a large bowl, mix together lemon juice and zest with condensed milk. Fold in 2 cups of the prepared homemade whipped topping, saving the remainder for topping. Once filling is smooth, spread evenly into piecrust. Return pie to the refrigerator for an additional 3 hours.

When ready to serve, top with remaining whipped topping. Garnish with graham cracker crumbs and lemon slices with mint if desired.

Makes 1 (9-in.) pie.

– Aimee Broussard