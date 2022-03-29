Take a flavor trip to the Big Easy with this Muffuletta Panini

The muffuletta, a south Louisiana staple, made its way to New Orleans in the early 1900s thanks to Sicilian immigrants, whose combination of classic olive spread, cured meats and provolone cheese translated well to the food-loving masses.

Baton Rougeans love it just as much. With a single bite, this classic has the potential to take you on a trip to the French Quarter, even from your kitchen table, and Aimee Broussard’s recipe is the ticket. Keep reading to learn how to make this Louisiana favorite yourself.

MUFFULETTA PANINI

Ingredients:

4 large ciabatta rolls, halved

2 tsp. olive oil

½ cup olive salad (store-bought or homemade; check three featured recipes here)

4 oz. sliced salami

4 oz. soppressata

4 oz. prosciutto

4 oz. provolone cheese

Preheat a panini press (or skillet or griddle) on medium-high heat. Brush with olive oil.

For each sandwich, brush outsides of bread with olive oil and spread 2 to 3 Tbsp. olive salad mixture on inside. Layer meats and cheese evenly onto olive spread. Top with other half of bread, place on panini press, close and cook until bread is crispy and cheese is melted, about 5 to 6 minutes. Slice in half to serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story from the February 2022 issue of inRegister.