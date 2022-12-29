Save room for our top 3 cuisine stories of the year

This year, we saw the rise of new restaurants and published plenty of new recipes to appease our foodie audience. From traditional Italian cuisine to healthy recipes from a nutrition coach, here are some of the inRegister cuisine stories you loved reading the most in 2022.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

3. Cannatella Grocery keeps Italian food traditions alive in kitchens across Baton Rouge

Pam Cannatella, co-owner of Cannatella Grocery on Government Street, opened her doors to us for this story on traditional Sicilian ingredients and the family that helped bring them to Baton Rouge. From handmade cannoli to a nearly 100% Italian wine selection, you’ll find the history behind them here.

2. Nutrition coach Kylee Arnold shares her go-to tips for a healthier life

2023 will be here before you know it, but new year or not, it’s always the right time to make a positive change in your nutrition goals. In this popular story, nutrition coach Kylee Arnold of Arnold Nutrition Coaching shared recipes and tips to help us achieve a healthier lifestyle.

1. Culinary pro Elizabeth Williams shares her family’s Sicilian roots and recipes in a new cookbook

Showcasing some of the recipes she remembered growing up in New Orleans’ close-knit Sicilian community, our story on Elizabeth Williams and her cookbook Nana’s Creole Italian Table stole your hearts (or should we say your bellies?) as our top cuisine story this year. And now—mangiamo!