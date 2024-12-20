Take a look inside Modesto’s new expansion | By Olivia Deffes -

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey just got a bit bigger—about 1,600 square feet bigger that is. The local Mexican favorite debuted its expansion today, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The expansion connects Modesto’s current spot with the space next door that was previously occupied by a test kitchen for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The new dining area can seat around 40 to 50 guests and includes a bar. Owner Ozzie Fernandez says expanding the almost 5-year-old restaurant seemed necessary.

“The main thing was that the space became available, and we had so many requests for private events and, of course, extra dining,” Fernandez says.

Fernandez has dubbed the new space the Mezcaleria, which means a mezcal distillery, and describes it as an upper-scale bar. Though the space is an extension of the current restaurant, it can be closed off for private parties and has a completely different vibe.

Modesto brought on design team Anne McCanless and Helene Dellocono, with Texture BR, who created an upscale Mexican hacienda look with natural wood tables, pops of brass, fringe chandeliers, green velvet seating at the bar, a quartz bartop and saltillo floor tiles. Framed TVs displaying artwork and a large collage painting of Aztec warriors line the walls. Fernandez says the space will even play different music from the main restaurant space for an intimate vibe.

Fernandez says that the two dining areas will have the same food and drink menus, though the new area will offer more high-end tequila brands like Clase Azul, Komos, Penta and more. Shelves and cabinets around the space hold bottles, while others are displayed behind the bar. Fernandez says the space allows his team to serve some nicer options while also being able to show off the ornate bottles.

“We call it the sidebar, which is easier to say than Mezcaleria,” he says. “We went for a little bit of a higher end. We do feature some really top-shelf tequilas over there. They get a little pricey, but people are really kind of into that.”

The entire expansion took about six months to come to fruition, which Fernandez says was a little longer than expected. The new dining area will help with the influx of patrons Modesto sees during LSU’s busy sports seasons, graduation days, Cinco de Mayo and other happenings.

Fernandez, who is also CEO and co-founder of GO Eats Concepts, says Modesto has had tremendous growth since it opened in 2020. As it approaches its fifth year in business, he says patrons and regulars can expect more in the future. He shares that he’s actively looking for a second location in Baton Rouge or the surrounding parishes and hopes it can be a stand-alone restaurant not located in a strip center.

“Maybe even doing a collaboration where we open a Rocca and a Modesto next to each other,” he says. “Separate businesses, but like a block of restaurants. We’ve seen a lot of success with Izzo’s and Lit Pizza being next door to each other and giving people options. But, we’ll see. We’re just kind of looking for the right location and we’ll go from there.”

Fernandez says patrons interested in renting out the Mezcaleria can call the restaurant and speak to a manager to inquire. Diners making reservations can also call and request to be seated in the new section when it’s not being used for special events.

Modesto is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. It’s located at 3930 Burbank Drive.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.