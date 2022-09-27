Bring a box mix to life with these easy Mississippi Mud Brownies

During the chaos of keeping gameday snacks plentiful this fall, we’re turning to these no-fuss Mississippi Mud Brownies by Aimee Broussard. Instead of spending hours in the kitchen, this recipe is all about jazzing up box mix brownies with a chocolate marshmallow topping inspired by a classic Southern treat. So save yourself some time—we won’t tell.

Ingredients:

1 box preferred brownie mix

2 cups (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp. butter

4 cups mini marshmallows

Bake brownies according to box instructions. Cool in pan.

For Chocolate Ganache-Marshmallow Topping, combine chocolate chips and cream in a large glass bowl. Heat in microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring until melted and smooth, about 2 minutes. Add butter and combine well. Fold in mini marshmallows.

Spread topping evenly over cool brownies. Refrigerate for several hours (or overnight). Cut into bars. Return to refrigerator until ready to serve.

TIP: Spray brownie pan with Baker’s Joy and line with parchment paper prior to baking, being sure to leave excess on two sides to serve as handles. When you’re ready to cut brownies into bars, use parchment paper handles to lift entire pan of brownies and place on cutting board.

Makes 9-12 brownies when baked in an 8 x 8-inch pan.

