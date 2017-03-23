From the March issue: Chef Jeremy Langlois cooks and cultivates at White Oak

For a 16-year-old just starting out washing dishes in the restaurant business, Jeremy Langlois landed a pretty sweet gig. While working at Chef John Folse’s White Oak Plantation, he eventually caught the eye of the world-renowned chef. Folse helped him move up the ranks to line cook at Lafitte’s Landing and then, with a generous scholarship offer after that restaurant burned down, Langlois earned a degree from the John Folse Culinary Arts Institute and a position as executive chef of Bittersweet Plantation Restaurant in Donaldsonville.

Now at age 37, Langlois finds himself back at the place that started it all, helping to transform White Oak Plantation beyond its beauty as a popular event venue, taking on the task of maintaining it as a a unique “gastronomic ecosystem,” complete with a kitchen garden, gristmill, apiary, fruit orchard and smokehouse. The team at White Oak even raises raising pigs, chickens, turkeys and rabbits to ensure the freshest eggs and meats around.

To find out more about Langlois’ plans for White Oak’s increasing culinary legacy, check out our article in the March issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.