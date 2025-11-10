Lean into the season with this Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Loaf
Pumpkin flavors don’t stop with the passage of Halloween night. Before you take out the peppermint and whip up some gingerbread, we suggest savoring the fall season with inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard’s recipe for Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Loaf.
Homemade pecan praline streusel can even be added to take this loaf to the next level. With a nice breeze outside and a warm cinnamon smell coming from the oven, what else could you need?
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Loaf
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup granulated sugar, divided
½ cup light brown sugar
3 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 cup pumpkin purée (not pie filling)
3 tsp. cinnamon
For Pecan Streusel Topping:
¼ cup cinnamon sugar mixture
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup light brown sugar
3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with non-stick baking spray with flour and set aside.
In a large bowl, cream butter, ½ cup granulated sugar, ½ cup light brown sugar, eggs and vanilla extract.
In a small bowl, combine ¼ cup granulated sugar and 3 tsp. cinnamon to create cinnamon sugar mixture. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda.
Add dry ingredients, a little at a time, to wet ingredients. Stir in pumpkin until completely combined.
Pour 1⁄3 of batter into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle with a heaping Tbsp. of cinnamon sugar mixture. Top with batter and, again, sprinkle cinnamon sugar. Top with remaining batter and another Tbsp. of cinnamon sugar. *The remaining cinnamon sugar will be used for the streusel.
Use a long skewer or butter knife and swirl batter.
To remaining cinnamon sugar mixture, add flour, brown sugar, butter and pecans for topping. It will be crumbly. Add to top of batter.
Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out mostly clean. Allow to cool on a baking rack for 10-15 minutes before removing from pan.
Makes 1 9 x 5-inch loaf.