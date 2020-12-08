In the kitchen: Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Indulging in a divine dessert at Christmastime has become an acceptable cheat to our year-long pursuit of a balanced diet. So has postponing the lingering guilt we experience after having one too many helpings. However, we can’t help but believe we’ve been gifted a Christmas miracle by Molly Kimball, author of The Eat Fit Cookbook, with the recipe for her Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. These classic sweet treats feature a nutritious twist on the beloved peanut butter cups of everyone’s childhood, but allows room for healthier alternatives like no-sugar-added peanut butter. This season, reap your jollies by scarfing down these decadent desserts without feeling naughty.

INGREDIENTS

Chocolate Coating:

¾ cup coconut oil

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. Swerve Confectioners

Peanut Butter Filling:

½ cup no-sugar-added creamy peanut butter

¼ cup cacao butter, melted

¼ cup Swerve Confectioners

1 ½ tsp. sea salt

In a muffin pan, place liners into 12 cups. Set aside.

To prepare Chocolate Coating, whisk together melted coconut oil, cocoa powder and Swerve in a medium bowl. Spoon 1 Tbsp. of chocolate mixture into each muffin liner. Freeze for 5 minutes or until mixture is no longer shiny on top.

To make Peanut Butter Filling, whisk together peanut butter, melted cacao butter, Swerve and sea salt until combined. If it seizes up, microwave for 10 seconds.

Remove muffin pan from freezer and add 1 Tbsp. peanut butter mixture to frozen Chocolate Coating. Return pan to freezer for 5 to 10 minutes. After mixture has set, remove pan from freezer and add ½ Tbsp. of remaining chocolate mixture to each cup, covering peanut butter layer. Freeze for 5 to 10 minutes or until completely frozen. Store in refrigerator or freezer in an airtight container.

Makes 12 servings.

Note: These are equally decadent with almond, cashew or sunflower seed butter.

NUTRITION INFO PER 1-CUP SERVING

Calories 240 | Fat 24g | Saturated fat 15g | Sodium 240mg | Carbohydrates 13g Fiber 3g | Sugar <1g | Protein 4g