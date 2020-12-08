In the kitchen: Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Indulging in a divine dessert at Christmastime has become an acceptable cheat to our year-long pursuit of a balanced diet. So has postponing the lingering guilt we experience after having one too many helpings. However, we can’t help but believe we’ve been gifted a Christmas miracle by Molly Kimball, author of The Eat Fit Cookbook, with the recipe for her Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. These classic sweet treats feature a nutritious twist on the beloved peanut butter cups of everyone’s childhood, but allows room for healthier alternatives like no-sugar-added peanut butter. This season, reap your jollies by scarfing down these decadent desserts without feeling naughty.
SALTED DARK CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUPS
INGREDIENTS
Chocolate Coating:
- ¾ cup coconut oil
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. Swerve Confectioners
Peanut Butter Filling:
- ½ cup no-sugar-added creamy peanut butter
- ¼ cup cacao butter, melted
- ¼ cup Swerve Confectioners
- 1 ½ tsp. sea salt
