In the kitchen: Loaded Zucchini Skins

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves—the first day of fall doesn’t technically start until September 22, which means we still have ample opportunity to take advantage of some peak-season summer squash. Enter: the humble zucchini.

As cookbook author and inRegister columnist Aimee Broussard can attest, cooking with vegetables isn’t always the most inspirational feat, especially in a state obsessed with stuffing multiple meats into a single casing, frying it and calling it a snack. But this recipe retains the best of both worlds, combining a good-for-you base with some extra goodies sprinkled on top. You’ll hardly know that a veggie managed to make it past your defenses.

LOADED ZUCCHINI SKINS

Ingredients:

2 large zucchinis

2 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 slices bacon, cooked, crumbled

¼ cup sour cream

1 green onion, chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; set aside.

Cut zucchinis in half lengthwise, then crosswise (so that the 2 zucchinis create 8 pieces). Scoop pulp out of each piece, leaving ¼ inch outer shell on all aides.

Arrange a single layer of zucchini on the foil-lined baking pan. Brush both sides of zucchini with olive oil, then season the cut side with garlic powder, paprika and salt and pepper. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven; top with cheddar cheese and bacon and return to oven for an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and zucchini is tender. Top with sour cream and chopped green onions. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.