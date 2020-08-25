In the kitchen: Hot Muffuletta Dip
I don’t know about you, but regardless of the 90-degree heat preceding this hurricane season, I like to consider August something more like “pre-fall”—a time to start breaking out warm tones in my wardrobe as well as in my flavor palates. Aimee Broussard might have thought the same when heating up her usual Muffuletta Dip for The Tailgate Cookbook by her friend Beth Peterson, a Chicagoan who certainly knows the worth of a hot dish in “actual fall” (as for “actual winter,” well, the Midwest can keep its 20-degree average to itself, thanks very much). With a little bit of cream cheese and Parmesan to balance the umami of salami and olives, this dip is just as good as an after-school snack as a tailgating tradition. I guess we’ll save that for “actual football season.”
