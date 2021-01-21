From the January issue: The many advantages of eating local

There simply wouldn’t be enough fingers and toes on our body to count the benefits of purchasing locally grown produce. While attempting to eat better is often a resolution found on our overzealous goal lists, the intention to eat local and purchase whole foods from local farmers is an excellent way to not only benefit your health, but the community as well.

From vegetables chock-full of nutrients to the zest of freshly picked citrus, the options of Louisiana produce is bountiful. In this month’s issue of inRegister, April Hamilton gives the rhyme and reason behind supporting local farmers markets—with the added bonus of three nourishing recipes to feed our bodies and souls.

To read the full story, click here. Or check it out in the January issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.