In the kitchen: Aimee Broussard’s Glazed Blueberry Scones

There’s no better way to celebrate the remaining days of this summer’s berry season than with a sweet breakfast treat best made with fresh fruit. In this month’s Aimee’s Pretty Palate column, Aimee Broussard gives her go-to recipe for blueberry scones, in addition to a few other imaginative creations, all of which utilize a variety of berries.

Read on for her scone recipe and click here to see all the fruit-filled recipes.

GLAZED BLUEBERRY SCONES

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 stick unsalted butter, very cold or slightly frozen, grated

1 large egg, lightly beaten

½ cup plus 3 Tbsp. cold heavy cream, divided, plus extra for brushing tops

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract, divided

1 ½ cups blueberries, fresh or frozen (unthawed)

Raw turbinado sugar for sprinkling

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixed fitted with a paddle attachment, mix flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. Grate cold butter. Add butter to flour mixture, and, using a pastry cutter or 2 butter knives, combine until mixture is crumbly.

In a separate bowl, combine egg, ½ cup heavy cream, and 1 tsp. vanilla extract. Add to flour mixture, tossing to combine. Mixture will be lumpy. Gently fold in blueberries, being careful not to overwork dough or smash blueberries. Turn out dough onto a well-floured surface; gently work into a ball using floured hands. Using a rolling pin, work dough into a circular disc about 8 inches in diameter and ¾ inch thick. Using a sharp knife, cut dough into quarters, then cut again, creating 8 triangles. Place scone triangles onto baking sheet, leaving an inch or two between each to allow for spreading. Brush tops of scones with a bit of heavy cream and sprinkle with raw turbinado sugar. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly golden and cooked through. Remove from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes.

To make glaze, combine 3 Tbsp. heavy cream, powdered sugar and ½ tsp. vanilla extract in a small bowl; whisk together. Drizzle glaze onto scones just before serving.

Serve immediately, or skip glaze and freeze for up to 3 months.

Makes 8 servings.