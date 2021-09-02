This hurricane punch recipe is a pick-me-up for post-Ida blues
Known far and wide for its namesake glass and the colorful combo of rum, lemon juice and fruity fassionola, the hurricane has long starred as a staple of the New Orleans bar scene—and, well, our kitchen bar scene, too. Originally crafted for the sea-weary sailors of Pat O’Brien’s in the French Quarter, this punchy version from Aimee Broussard takes a lighter approach, suitable for both Mardi Gras brunches and post-Ida nights spent sprawled by the extension cords. Let’s just say it’s the only hurricane worth welcoming each season.