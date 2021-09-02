This hurricane punch recipe is a pick-me-up for post-Ida blues

Known far and wide for its namesake glass and the colorful combo of rum, lemon juice and fruity fassionola, the hurricane has long starred as a staple of the New Orleans bar scene—and, well, our kitchen bar scene, too. Originally crafted for the sea-weary sailors of Pat O’Brien’s in the French Quarter, this punchy version from Aimee Broussard takes a lighter approach, suitable for both Mardi Gras brunches and post-Ida nights spent sprawled by the extension cords. Let’s just say it’s the only hurricane worth welcoming each season.

HURRICANE PUNCH

Ingredients:

1 (32-oz.) bottle red fruit punch

1 (8-oz.) can frozen limeade concentrate, thawed

1 (8-oz.) can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1½ cups light rum

Orange slices and cherries for garnish

This punch is equally delicious with or without the rum. You choose how “festive” you want to make it!

Mix liquid ingredients together. Serve over ice, garnished with fruit.

Makes 6-8 servings.