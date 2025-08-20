The Honey Doux: The Tipsy Librarian’s southern take on the US Open’s iconic cocktail | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The US Open has started in New York City this week. And with all the tennis action comes a signature drink, The Honey Deuce. A clever play on words referencing the honeydew melon balls (mimicking mini tennis balls) and the tennis term, the raspberry lemonade alcoholic beverage is a must-try for those attending.

For those watching from home, craft cocktail expert and owner of Tipsy Librarian, Maranda Howell, is serving up a fresh, southern take on the drink, calling it The Honey Doux.

While the original drink is traditionally made with Chambord, a raspberry liqueur, Howell opted for hand-muddled raspberries and Cocchi Americano, giving the drink a citrus and floral flavor that’s still light and refreshing.

“This substitution creates interest in the drink, and the pop of pink color is completely natural,” she says. “Fresh raspberries are much cheaper than Chambord, and you’re sneaking in some antioxidants into the drink as well.”

The result is a light, refreshing cocktail that’s made for easy drinking. Cheers!