Have your cake and eat it too with this French Yogurt Cake recipe

You don’t need a celebration to bake a cake. And adding some sweetness and fun to the mundane week is a great lesson to pass on to kids and make meaningful memories at the same time.

In our October issue, food columnist April Hamilton highlights a book that inspires creativity and three simple recipes that harness this sweet sentiment. “I once read that this is the first cake that children in France learn to bake,” Hamilton writes. “It is whisk-together simple, and I have made it with lots of young kids who are indeed gleeful of the alchemy of the process. I reduce the granulated sugar in the original recipe and add a touch of powdered sugar glaze and crushed freeze-dried berries for fruity sprinkles.”

Get the children in the kitchen and try her French Yogurt Cake recipe.