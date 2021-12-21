Gingerbread meets eggnog in this holiday cocktail

Aimee Broussard’s Gingerbread Eggnog Cocktail might just become a new staple this holiday season. This festive treat combines traditional creamy eggnog with the spice of a home-baked gingerbread cookie swirled throughout. So grab a blanket, head toward the couch and put on a Hallmark holiday movie as you enjoy this rich drink that will keep you cozy all season long.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. cinnamon sugar

1 cup eggnog

½ cup vanilla vodka

1 cup Kahlúa coffee liqueur

2 Tbsp. molasses

½ tsp. nutmeg

Whipped cream for topping

Cinnamon for garnish

Moisten the rims of 4 cocktail glasses, and dip in cinnamon sugar.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add eggnog, vodka, Kahlúa, molasses and nutmeg, and shake until well chilled and combined. Pour into rimmed glasses. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with additional cinnamon before serving.

Makes 4 servings.