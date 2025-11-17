Get your greens in with this bright Brussels Sprout Salad recipe | By inRegister Staff -

The season of sweet treats and starches is upon us, but there are still easy ways to sneak more greens into your diet.

In our November issue, inRegister food columnist April Hamilton shares how a family trip to Mexico gave inspiration for an exciting Thanksgiving menu, complete with Estofado de Pavo (turkey in almond sauce, and one of the simpler mole dishes), Classic Mexican White Rice, and a Brussels Sprouts Salad with Spicy Satsuma Dressing. The salad is garnished with toasted seeds and pomegranate seeds to add color and texture to the nutritional dish.

For those who aren’t fans of Brussels sprouts, Hamilton says this versatile dressing is also great on roasted vegetables. Try out the dish below for a bright salad bursting with flavor.