If any season allows for a bit of a slowdown, it’s this one. To help calm our minds and cool off from the heat, we’re looking to this Tropical Fruit Salad with Honey Yogurt Dressing from Aimee Broussard, a simple recipe with all the ingredients for stress-free snacking (kiwis and star fruit recommended).

TROPICAL FRUIT SALAD WITH HONEY YOGURT DRESSING

Ingredients:

Mixed fruits (your choice!)

1 cup vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Whisk together yogurt, honey and vanilla in a small bowl. For a fruit salad, top cut fruit with dressing. Toss and enjoy immediately. For a fruit board, serve alongside fresh fruit and use as a dip with Cinnamon Chips.

Makes 8 servings.