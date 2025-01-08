From the issue: Warm up cold winter days with this Copycat Caramel Macchiato
Still feeling slow from the holiday season? After all of the cookies and chocolates and gumbo from Christmas, we’ll take all the caffeine we can get.
In our January issue, Aimee Broussard gave us her Copycat Caramel Macchiato recipe that she modified from “Cooktoria.” This hot coffee will keep you warm and energized during these next few winter weeks ahead.
Copycat Caramel Macchiato
Slightly adapted from “Cooktoria.”
4 oz. very strong coffee (or 2 oz. espresso)
2 Tbsp. vanilla syrup
12 oz. whole milk
Caramel sauce, for drizzling
Prepare coffee on strongest setting and place in a measuring cup for easy pouring. Add vanilla syrup and give it a swirl.
In a glass measuring cup, warm up milk. Use milk frother to froth. A regular whisk can also be used but you will need to whisk vigorously until foamy.
Add drizzle of caramel sauce to bottom of a large mug. Add frothed milk. Pour coffee mixed with vanilla on top.
Drizzle a bit of additional caramel. According to a former Starbucks employee, they make two circles around the edges of the cup and then create a grating pattern across the top.
Makes 1 serving.