From the February issue: Mardi Gras treats fit for kings and queens

Whether Marie Antoinette uttered the phrase “Let them eat cake!” or it slipped from the tongue of a begrudged gossipmonger, we’re readily carrying out the queen’s command by satiating our craving for king cake this Tuesday. Ruling alongside the mighty dessert is the collection of Mardi Gras-colored treats bestowed upon us by Aimee Broussard. Inspired by the Mardi Gras ruler of sweets, these king cake-esque recipes add to the array of flavors we’re indulging in today.

Of the collection, Aimee’s King Cake Oreo Truffles are incredibly simple to create, making it a perfect confection for little kings and queens to join in on. The King Cake Cracker Candy—a recognizable favorite amongst the Junior League of Baton Rouge with a Mardi Gras twist–is ready to be served up and snatched up. And if you’re looking for the king cake without the commitment, Aimee has your cravings covered with King Cake Bread Pudding for Two.

To read the full story from our February issue, click here.