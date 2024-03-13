Photos by Aimee Broussard

From the archives: A crowd-pleasing parade appetizer

By
With the Wearin’ of the Green parade coming up this weekend, it’s time to whip up some easy last-minute pregame appetizers. Finger foods are a good choice for any party, but bite-size fare and parade-goers go hand in hand.

inRegister food blogger Aimee Broussard shared a loaded Irish potato bite recipe in her March 2017 column. It’s so simple that you can make the morning of! These potato bites come together in no time and look like little pots of gold.

Loaded “Irish” Potato Bites

20 red potatoes, small
1⁄4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1⁄2 cup corned beef, chopped
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
Salt and pepper to taste
Sour cream (optional)
Chives, chopped (optional)
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and boil until fork tender. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Once potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut each one in half and cut a small slice off the rounded end so that the potato can sit upright.
Scoop out pulp from inside potato skins and place in a bowl. Add cheese, corned beef and butter to potato pulp. Add salt and pepper to taste. Scoop potato pulp mixture back into skins and place on a baking sheet sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and add a dollop of sour cream and chives if desired. Makes 8-10 servings.

For more St. Patrick’s Day-inspired food from Aimee Broussard, click here. 

