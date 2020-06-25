A festive Fourth of July dessert from CounterspaceBR

No Fourth of July party is complete without delicious treats to munch on while watching fireworks light up the sky. And while this Independence Day might look a little different than years past, that doesn’t mean the dessert table needs to. Sarah Joy Hayes, owner of CounterspaceBR, understands that everyone craves a sweet treat or two when they’re celebrating a holiday or special time with friends. So to make sure your Fourth of July party goes off without a hitch, she’s sharing her favorite recipe that you you can see through from pantry to plate:

Festive Cookie Cake

Chocolate chip cookie dough (store-bought or from your favorite recipe)

4 cups powdered sugar

1 cup butter

1/4 cup heavy cream

A splash of vanilla

1. Prepare the dough from your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe or grab some refrigerated dough at the store (We love this recipe from Aimee Broussard).

2. Line a 1/4 sheet pan with cooking spray and/or parchment paper.

3. Spread a thin, even layer of cookie dough on the sheet pan. A good rule of thumb is to make sure the dough is no more than 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch thick. This will ensure the cookie cake bakes all the way through without a raw center!

4. Bake the cookie cake at 350 degrees for 25 to 28 minutes.

5. While the cookie cake cools down, mix up frosting. For the Fourth of July, I would suggest going with red, white and blue. To make your own, mix the ingredients mentioned above until smooth.

6. Once the cake is cool, you can go to town decorating your cookie cake. CounterspaceBR has super festive Fancy Sprinkles available in store for a finishing touch.