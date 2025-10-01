Photography by Jenn Ocken

Dish: Drago’s Seafood Restaurant’s Shuckee Duckee

|
By
-

With a sprawling outdoor patio and a menu chock-full of Louisiana seafood and steak, famed New Orleans-based eatery, Drago’s, christened its new Baton Rouge location in early September in Perkins Rowe. The spot, situated in the heart of the retail center and facing its Town Square, replaced Drago’s former digs on Constitution Avenue. The restaurant is best known as the creator of chargrilled oysters, but there’s a lot more on its expansive menu. The signature Shuckee Duckee is a chance to enjoy both oysters and duck. A confit duck leg quarter, made moist and tender through the process of slow roasting in its own fat, is snuggled against a bed of angel hair pasta. Fork up strands lightly bathed in a delicate cream sauce, and spear warmed oysters tucked within. Here’s to constructing the perfect bite.

10111 Perkins Rowe, Bldg. C, Ste. 100

dragosrestaurant.com

