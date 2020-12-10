From the December issue: Aimee Broussard’s sweet Christmas treats

Even with all the perfectly wrapped presents waiting for us under the tree, there’s nothing quite like the simple delight of a sweets-filled stocking to start off Christmas morning right. To prep our palate, we’re taking a look at Aimee Broussard’s ensemble of Christmas treats cooked fresh for our December issue, including recipes for her White Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Balls, Peppermint Candy Fudge and Sea Salt Turtles (a toothsome twist on the classic favorite).

No artistry with a piping bag required, these recipes need only a kitchen blaring with Christmas music, a twinkling tree, and maybe a tiny pair of helping hands to come together in no time.

Click here to view the full story from our December issue, available on newsstands now.