Make Easter dinner easy with Holly Clegg’s iconic crawfish fettuccine recipe

If you’ve had to forfeit a crawfish boil this season for the sake of social distancing, channel that misfortune into a multifaceted feast this Easter Sunday with Holly Clegg’s Crawfish Fettuccine recipe. The crustacean-pasta dyad is a blessing to both our plates and palates and takes little time to assemble, making it our first choice for this year’s Easter menu. Save the newspaper and fold-out tables for another day, because this Easter, we’re sure to satisfy our crawfish cravings with this Louisiana favorite. As an added bonus, it’s a healthier version of the classic Cajun dish. Holly wouldn’t have had it any other way.

HOLLY CLEGG’S CRAWFISH FETTUCCINE



1 lb. fettuccine

3 Tbsp. butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 green bell peppers, seeded and chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups skim milk

½ lb. light pasteurized cheese spread

2 lbs. crawfish tails

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 bunch green onions, chopped (optional)

Cook fettuccine according to package directions, omitting oil and salt. Drain; set aside. In a large nonstick pot, melt butter and sauté onion, green pepper, red pepper and garlic until tender. Add flour, stirring until mixed. Gradually add milk, stirring until smooth. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add crawfish, parsley, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne. Toss with pasta. Sprinkle with green onions if desired.

Makes 8-10 servings.

For more recipes from Team Holly, visit thehealthycookingblog.com.