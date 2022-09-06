These Crawfish Dip Stuffed Sweet Peppers pack a flavorful punch in a bite-size package

You don’t need to understand the rules of football to know a game day’s opportunity for snack time. So whether you’re shouting at the TV referee or contemplating another plate of food, you’ll probably be equally as likely to dig in to Aimee Broussard’s Crawfish Dip Stuffed Sweet Peppers, a trifecta of umami, heat and a hint of sweetness that can easily be broken up into a dip-only option for those who prefer their crawfish cracker-bound.

CRAWFISH DIP STUFFED SWEET PEPPERS

10 to 12 tri-color sweet peppers

1 lb. crawfish

10 oz. whipped cream cheese (or regular cream cheese, softened)

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Rinse peppers and cut in half lengthwise, removing seeds.

Use a paper towel and pat crawfish meat dry. Do not skip this step as your dip will be too runny otherwise. Depending on size of crawfish, you may want to also chop.

Beat cream cheese until fluffy and stir in crawfish and remaining ingredients. Stuff pepper halves with crawfish dip. Sprinkle with additional Cajun seasoning. Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to serve.

Makes about 20 appetizers.

Read more game day recipes in Broussard’s latest inRegister column here.