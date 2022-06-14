This recipe for patty melts is an instant American classic

Everyone knows hamburgers are high on the list of classic summertime foods. Whether you’re enjoying a backyard barbecue, celebrating the summer holidays with friends, or having a family dinner at home, burgers are likely to please any crowd. But what if we told you there was a delicious way to take your meal up a notch? In this recipe, Aimee Broussard shows us her spin on this timeless American dish with these Classic Patty Melts.

CLASSIC PATTY MELTS

Ingredients:

6 Tbsp. butter, softened, divided

1 large sweet onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1½ lbs. ground beef

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

8 slices thick bread

4 slices Swiss cheese

4 slices Monterey Jack cheese

In a medium or large skillet, melt

2 Tbsp. butter over medium-low heat. Add sliced onions and cook until onions are golden brown and soft, about

15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In a medium bowl, mix together ground beef, Worcestershire, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Form 4 patties.

Wipe pan used for onions, return pan to medium heat, and melt 2 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Cook patties on both sides until centers are done and no longer pink in the middle. Remove patties and wipe pan clean once again.

Butter bread with remaining

2 Tbsp. butter.

Assemble each patty melt: 1 slice bread, butter side down; 1 slice cheese; 1 hamburger patty; ¼ of cooked onions; another 1 slice cheese; 1 slice bread, butter side up. Grill sandwiches until golden brown and cheese is melted. Carefully flip each sandwich. Once golden, serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story from the February 2022 issue of inRegister.