We’re spicing up your Cinco de Mayo with this take on classic fish tacos

It’s just not Cinco de Mayo without a little bit of Mexican food, and we’ve got your holiday happy hour covered with Aimee Broussard’s Fish Tacos with Avocado Crema. With a little bit of color and a touch of zest, this recipe works well for an easy festive dinner—at any time of the year. Wrap them up in a softly toasted tortilla and you’re ready to party!

FISH TACOS WITH AVOCADO CREMA Ingredients:

4 (4 oz.) pieces skinless firm white fish (cod, mahi mahi, etc.)

1 tsp. salt, divided

½ tsp. cumin

¾ tsp. lime chili seasoning

2 ripe avocados

Juice of ½ lime

¼ cup sour cream

8 tortillas

1 cup coleslaw

¼ cup shredded cheese (I like using the Mexican blend)

Lime wedges, for serving Season fish with ½ tsp. salt, cumin and lime chili seasoning. Prepare sauce: Combine ½ tsp. salt, avocados, lime juice and sour cream in a small bowl; refrigerate until ready to eat. Over medium heat, spray a preheated skillet with olive oil, and cook fish for 4 to 5 minutes on each side until fish is just opaque and charred. Break into large chunks. Char tortillas over an open flame on the burner or in a skillet for about 30 seconds on each side to warm them up. Assemble tacos: Place a bit of coleslaw on the bottom of each tortilla, top with fish, sprinkle cheese, and finish with avocado crema. Serve with lime wedges. Makes 4 servings.