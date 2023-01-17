Spice up your next gathering with this Cardamom Spiced Honey Cake

| CUISINE
Photo by Sean Gasser

It can be challenging to get back into the swing of things after the holiday season, and even more challenging to find a way to unwind. Sometimes, all it takes to ease the stress of the week is a warm, comforting dessert and good company. This Cardamom Spiced Honey Cake recipe from Eliza Restaurant & Bar chef Russell Davis combines local, fresh ingredients like Louisiana satsumas with earthy flavors like cardamom to create a warm and vibrant dessert.

Ingredients:

CARDAMOM SPICED HONEY CAKE

Ingredients:
3 cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. cardamom
12 Tbsp. (1 1⁄2 sticks) butter
½ cups honey
3 eggs
1 cup whole buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a springform pan. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk briefly to evenly distribute. Add remaining ingredients to a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and blend. Slowly add dry ingredient mixture to form a batter. Pour batter into greased pan and bake for approximately 50 to 60 minutes, removing from oven when a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely, then unmold.
Satsuma-Honey Glaze:
1  cup satsuma juice
½ cup honey
Combine ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn down heat and reduce by half. Allow to cool.
Chantilly Cream:
1 cup heavy cream
1 Tbsp. powdered sugar
¼ tsp. vanilla
Beat cream until soft peaks form. Blend in sugar and vanilla.
To serve:
Pour ½ to ¾ cup (depending upon taste) of satsuma glaze all over top of cake. Slice cake into 8 pieces. Place each piece in the center of a dessert plate and garnish with a dollop of Chantilly cream.

