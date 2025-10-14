Open for decades, these Capital Region spots are tried and true | By 225 Staff -

Pastime Restaurant (Since 1945)

252 South Blvd.

By all means, stop by Pastime Restaurant to catch a game and nab a slice. But whatever you do, don’t let it slip that it’s the 21st century. Just a stone’s throw away from LSU’s campus, an area of town that sees rapid expansion year after year, Pastime remains untouched by modernity—and that’s by design. Its roots trace back to a 1920s grocery store, which officially evolved into Joe Alesce’s restaurant in 1945. Pastime captures a time when pizza was a novel concept to the average American–almost unbelievable in today’s world of delivery and stacked frozen food aisles.

Today, Randy Wesley runs the spot to be just as good as he remembers it back in the 1960s when his father, Bobby, purchased it.

The brick walls are dripping in nostalgia, neon signs and tiger stripes. Red checkered tablecloths backdrop gooey pizzas that are layered with toppings before cheese–the traditional way, Wesley says. Po-boys, calzones and all the fried bar foods you crave on fall Saturdays are also part of the lineup.

Pastime is distinctly Baton Rouge, which is why locals have flocked to it to celebrate the familiar and the comforts of yesterday for 80 years.

Stockyard Cafe (Since 1950s)

1462 Airline Highway

The sweetest greeting any eatery can offer is a no-fuss whiteboard with daily specials. When it’s scribbled with southern lunch classics—think: beef tips, mustard greens and, of course, a side of cake—you know you’ve come to the right place. Then add in an active cattle auction. That’s what you’ll find at the aptly named Stockyard Cafe, which has been serving Louisiana plate lunches since the 1950s. Tonja Chamblee Daigle inherited the cash-only, lunch-only spot located at Dominique’s Livestock Market from her father, adding to the legacy of craveable, reliable comfort meals that power workers of all trades. Come for a cow, stay for a plate.

Ethel’s Snack Shack (Since 1950s)

1553 Fairchild St.

You can’t find laborious, passed-down dishes like pig tails and chitterlings just anywhere. But New Ethel’s, the modern era of the decades-old mainstay off Southern University’s campus, occasionally serves the hard-to-find soul food treats along with classic staples like its beloved smothered chicken or red beans and rice with a kick. Mother-son team Paulette Thomas and Roderick Brown brought fresh perspective and skilled hands to the crimson-and-white-painted Scotlandville icon back in 2021, but they’ve been running it with the same communal values and deep-rooted culinary traditions that earned Ethel’s Snack Shack its time-honored reputation. It’s a must-visit for any Baton Rouge soul food enthusiast.

Jay’s Bar-B-Q (Since 1954)

4215 Government St.

On a visit to Jay’s Bar-B-Q in Mid City, you’ll join a crowd of loyal customers, some on their weekly high school reunion meet-up and some who have patronized the well-loved spot with their family since the ‘50s. But don’t worry, Milton LeBlanc is happy to make room for newcomers, as long as you are up for a no-frills, tried-and-true menu that boasts barbecue classics within the warm, wood-panelled walls. Jay’s smoked top round, often served on a po-boy, and other best sellers became so popular that a second location opened on Sherwood Forest in 1978, currently operated by Rich Newton. Whatever you order, don’t forget to slather it in a heavy dose of Jay’s distinctly tangy vinegar-based barbecue sauce.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s October issue as part of A guide to some of the Capital Region’s greatest—and oldest—culinary assets.