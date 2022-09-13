These flavorful crackers are a gameday snack with some kick

It’s officially football season, and you know what that means: gameday snacks. This recipe from Aimee Broussard for Cajun Ranch Cheez-It Crackers is a kickin’ way to spice up a classic with just a few ingredients—but still enough to satisfy the whole family’s savory cravings. With a snack this addictive, be prepared to see the bowl empty by halftime. Thankfully, they only take a handful of simple steps and a long commercial break to whip up a new batch.

CAJUN RANCH CHEEZ-IT CRACKERS

1 (11.5-oz.) box Cheez-It crackers

3 Tbsp. olive oil (you can also use vegetable oil, canola, etc.)

1 packet ranch dressing mix, powder only

2 Tbsp. minced fresh dill

2 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add crackers and all ingredients. Use a rubber spatula to gently coat.

Spread crackers on prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, tossing with a spatula every 2 to 3 minutes. Crackers should be lightly browned but not overbaked.

Allow crackers to cool, then remove to a serving bowl.

TAILGATING TIP: Purchase individual packages of Cheez-Its, cut tops of packages just below the seal, remove crackers and proceed with the above instructions. Once crackers are cooled, place seasoned crackers back into the original packaging, fold and adhere with a clothespin. Now you have grab-and-go style snacks!

Makes 8-10 servings/10 packets.

Read more gameday recipes in Broussard’s latest inRegister column here.