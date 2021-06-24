Beyond pie: Three peachy recipes to try this summer

July is quickly approaching, and along with Independence Day and celebrations of freedom and culture, the month brings the peak season of our favorite stone fruit: the peach. It’s hard to resist the sweet and juicy nature of the peach–whether you’re enjoying them by slice, in baked goods or in a more savory approach when grilled up with steak or pork.

To help you get your peach fix while they are perfectly in season, we have rounded up a few of Aimee Broussard’s recipes from past issues that feature this sweet summer staple. Keep reading to discover the unique ways you can use your peaches this summer:

STRAWBERRY PEACH ROSÉ SANGRIA

2 (750-ml) bottles rosé

1 batch Strawberry Simple Syrup (recipe follows)

1⁄3cup peach schnapps

Juice of 1 lemon

1 pint strawberries, hulled and sliced

2 to 3 white peaches, sliced

3 to 4 cups lemon lime soda (Sprite, 7Up, etc)

Strawberry Simple Syrup:

1 cup strawberries, diced small

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

For Strawberry Simple Syrup, in a medium saucepan, combine strawberries, sugar and water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once it reaches a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain strawberries and let syrup cool.

For sangria, combine rosé, Strawberry Simple Syrup, peach schnapps, lemon juice and strawberries in a pitcher, and stir until well combined. Fill wine glasses or cocktail glasses with ice, and fill halfway with sangria. Top with lemon lime soda.

Makes 10-12 servings.

SWEET PEACH POUND CAKE

1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. butter, divided

2¼ cups sugar, divided

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

2½ cups fresh peaches, peeled and chopped

Grease a Bundt pan (or 10-in. tube pan) with 2 Tbsp. butter. Sprinkle pan with ¼ cup sugar. Cream remaining 1 cup butter, gradually adding remaining 2 cups sugar until well beaten. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. In a medium bowl, combine 2¾ cups flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until well blended. Dredge peaches with remaining ¼ cup flour. Fold peaches into batter. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees for about 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow cake to cool in pan before inverting onto a plate or cake stand.

Makes 8 servings.

SUMMERTIME SPIKED PEACH TEA



Our signature “porch party” beverage of choice. Perfect for a hot summer day when you want to have something on hand for a neighbor strolling by.

3 large tea bags for iced tea

8 fresh mint sprigs

4 cups lemonade made from frozen concentrate

1 ⁄2 cup peach-flavored vodka

Ice cubes

1 peach, sliced, for garnish

Let tea bags steep in 3 cups boiling water for about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove and let cool. Carefully discard tea bags.

Place mint sprigs in a large pitcher; mash with a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon until slightly bruised. Pour in tea, lemonade and vodka. Chill in refrigerator before serving.

Fill 8 highball glasses or Mason jars with ice. Pour tea into glasses. Garnish with peach slices and an additional sprig of mint.

Makes 6-8 servings.