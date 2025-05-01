Bayes Oyster Bar to open in former Jolie Pearl spot with a familiar, oyster-focused menu | By Madison Cooper -

Bayes Oyster Bar plans to open this month in the former Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar space in downtown Baton Rouge. Co-owner Rick Volland and his son, Ricky Volland, want to put the focus of the eatery back on oysters and cater to lovers of the Louisiana delicacy.

Volland was one of the original team members behind Jolie Pearl when it opened downtown in 2014. He says he sold to his partners about a year after opening the brick-and-mortar when the restaurant started to go in a different direction.

After Jolie Pearl closed earlier this year, the building’s landlord reached out to Volland and shared that he liked the restaurant’s original concept that focused on oysters. Bayes Oyster Bar has been in the works since February, and the owners hope to open its doors to the public sometime in mid- or late May. Opening the concept in downtown Baton Rouge was a given for Volland. He also owns Capital City Grill, Stroubes Seafood and Steaks, and Downtown Seafood & Grill in the area.

“I just love downtown Baton Rouge,” he says. “Your downtown is the heartbeat of your city.”

Oyster fans can expect some of Jolie Pearl’s regulars on the Bayes menu, such as the chargrilled and Bienville oysters. The owners say they will also offer a twist on a few toppings.

“We’re focused on doing oysters, East Coast and West Coast oysters,” Volland says.

Diners can also choose from boiled shrimp or a shrimp inside an oyster shell with chargrilled toppings. The menu will also feature two sandwich options: a New Orleans-style debris sandwich and a turkey and brie sandwich, which was originally on the Jolie Pearl menu.

While the bones of Jolie Pearl remain, Bayes Oyster Bar will emerge with its own brand identity and decor. The owners are looking to change up the color scheme in the space and have drawn inspiration from an oyster, matching grays, whites and other colors from the shell. Local artist Mark Leavens is creating a mural on the entrance wall that showcases a bayou scene.

“I believe in staying focused on your concept and inside your four walls,” Volland says.

Co-owner and operator Ricky Volland will run Bayes Oyster Bar. The father-son duo are big LSU baseball fans, and they say they plan on offering a round of shots to the crowd when LSU gets home runs. They plan to add LSU memorabilia throughout the space and want to offer discounts and happy hours during LSU games.

“We want to draw a heavy LSU crowd in here,” Ricky says.

Bayes Oyster Bar is at 315 North Blvd. Starting out, it will be open Monday through Saturday, from 3 p.m. to around 11 p.m. or midnight.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.