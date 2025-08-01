Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Snack Attack | By Aimee Broussard -

When hunger strikes and you find yourself in need of something quick to whip up, I’ve got just the thing to curb appetites, whether craving savory or sweet, in your desire for something quick to eat.

These recipes are semi-healthy snacks that are conducive for afterschool snacking because it’s the season, but also great for grabbing when on the go. They’re even delectable choices when you’re doing neither but just need a little something to hold you over until dinner time. Bonus points have been awarded for both recipes, which can be thrown together in mere minutes.

The Parmesan Ranch Popcorn is a delicious and savory enhancement to regular popcorn. I’ve opted for convenience and used a ranch dressing seasoning packet. If you have all the ingredients on hand or want to add buttermilk powder to your next grocery list, then make the homemade seasoning, which boasts upgraded flavors.

Thanks to its high fiber and versatility, popcorn is a great option for after-school snack attacks (or after-work snacking, as is the case with my husband), but it’s also great for munching during weekend movie night. The flavor combinations are endless.

Mini Monster “Cookie” Protein Balls are what you expect from a monster cookie: creamy peanut butter, textured oats and a combination of M&Ms and chocolate chips. These little balls pack a ton of nutrition and energy in a bite-sized, no-bake ball of deliciousness. Keep them small so you can enjoy more than just one. And just like the popcorn, the sky is the limit with nutritional boost add-ins when it comes to the protein balls: chia seeds, chopped nuts, raisins, protein powders … you get the idea.

Happy snacking!

Parmesan Ranch Popcorn 2 qt. popped popcorn (about 8 cups) 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted 2 Tbsp. ranch dressing seasoning (see below for homemade recipe) 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread popped popcorn on a cookie sheet. In a small bowl, combine melted butter with ranch seasoning and cheese. Pour mixture over popcorn. Use a rubber spatula to gently toss popcorn until it is well-coated. Spread popcorn in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven for about 7 minutes, or until popcorn begins to turn golden. The popcorn is best served warm, but leftover popcorn can be stored in an airtight container for a couple of days. Makes approximately 8 cups.

Homemade Ranch Seasoning 2 Tbsp. buttermilk powder 1/2 tsp. dried parsley 1/4 tsp. onion powder 1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1/4 tsp. dried dill 1/4 tsp. dried chives Pinch of salt and pepper In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients together until well combined. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.