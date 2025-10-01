Aimee’s Pretty Palate: A Green Halloween | By Aimee Broussard -

Are you team theme or team anything goes as long as it’s tasty and appropriate for the occasion? If you’ve been around me for more than 20 seconds, you know that I am team theme, and my heart loves nothing more than catering to a specific occasion or topic, right down to color coordination.

Those who know me well also know that, despite my Halloween porch décor, I am not the biggest fan of October 31. Well, that’s not true. I love a good church Trunk or Treat, and I enjoy the cutely dressed trick-or-treaters. It’s the gory, bloody, scary Halloween that is just not my vibe. I can say with 100% certainty that you will never see pasta resembling brains from me. I’ll die on that hill.

But a Spider Web Taco Dip topped with googly eye black olive spiders? Now that? That I can do. And if you’re thinking to yourself, “I’ve never seen a taco dip without meat with the guacamole as the star topper,” that’s likely because you never showed up to my house when the theme was black, white and, in this case, guacamole green all over.

Moving on to the Candied Green Apples. I bet you’ve already guessed that I chose to use green apples because of their color, and you would be partially correct. I also selected Granny Smith apples because they’re a firm, crisp variety and work the best for dipping- whether candying or caramel coating. Fuji and Gala will hold their shape and work fine, too.

These crunch and sweet candy-coated apples are reminiscent of fall carnivals and have the most perfect, shiny exterior. I personally like to slice the apples into wedges for serving rather than biting into them. My dentist, and yours, will appreciate that advice. Though they probably don’t recommend the candied apples at all, so forget I mentioned dentists this Halloween.

Bone Appetit!

Spider Web Taco Dip 1 (14.5-oz.) can refried beans 2 Tbsp. taco seasoning ¼ cup chunky salsa 1 cup + 1⁄3 cup sour cream, separated 1 cup guacamole 2 cups cheese, shredded ½ cup tomatoes, diced 4 to 5 black olives Googly eyes for garnish, optional Tortilla chips, for serving In a small bowl, add refried beans, taco seasoning and salsa. Stir to combine. Spread bean mixture in the bottom of a round 9-in. baking dish. Spread 1 cup of sour cream over beans. Spread guacamole over sour cream. Sprinkle cheese around the edge of the dish, about 2 in. wide. (I used mozzarella to keep with my color palette, but choose any blend you like.) Chop tomatoes and set aside. Add remaining 1/3 cup of sour cream to a piping bag or Ziplock. Cut a small hole in one corner. Create a spider web by making a line down the center, then add a line across to make a large plus sign. Add two more lines in between these so that you have 4 intersecting lines. Connect each inner line, moving outward. Create olive spiders by cutting in half and placing round side up. Slice other olives in thin slices to create legs. Add as many or few olive spiders as you like. Refrigerate until ready to serve and use within 24 hours to keep the guacamole from turning brown. Serve with tortilla chips, veggies or crackers. Makes 10-12 servings.