Whether you crave excitement or relaxation, these destinations are perfect for newlyweds

Panama

Discover adventure and romance in the tropical country of Panama in Central America. Wonder at breathtaking secluded beaches, untouched primary forests and abundant sea life in the Gulf of Chiriquí National Marine Park. Uninhabited islands offer privacy and pristine jungle ecosystems waiting to be explored. Not to be missed is the Panama Canal; this marvel of modern engineering links the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic Ocean. To book, contact Kristin Songy Diehl, travel advisor and affiliate of SmartFlyer, at [email protected].

Budget:

Isla Palenque

$700 average nightly rate per couple

• A 400-acre private tropical island resort in the Gulf of Chiriquí

• Amenities include three daily gourmet a-la-carte meals, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages

• Round-trip boat transfers between Boca Chica and Isla Palenque

• A National Geographic Unique Lodge with a history-rich selection of on-property island tours

Luxury:

Islas Secas

$1,500 average nightly rate per couple

• Explore lush private islands with 75% of the archipelago undeveloped

• Amenities include whale-watching boat tours, surfing, scuba diving, kayaking and stand-up paddle-boarding in the Gulf of Chiriquí

• Relax in a private jungle casita with personal plunge pool

• Daily yoga classes and one 60-minute spa treatment per person per stay

Turks & Caicos

A British Overseas Territory southeast of the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos has eight major islands and more than 100 small cays to explore. A beach lover’s dream with crystalline turquoise waters and white sand beaches, the island nation is home to one of the most beautiful barrier reefs in the world. Visit Grace Bay Beach, conveniently located near luxury hotels, restaurants and shops. Best of all, Turks & Caicos is only a 90-minute flight from Miami. To book, call Caitlin Stolzenthaler, a luxury travel advisor with Rove and Roam Travel, at (225) 270-5199.

Budget:

Wymara Resort & Villas

$4,600 per couple

• Five nights in an ocean-view studio overlooking Grace Bay Beach

• Full American breakfast daily

• Private and luxurious balcony terrace

• Use of snorkel equipment, kayaks, paddleboards and Hobie Cat catamarans

Luxury:

Amanyara

$14,500 per couple

• Six nights in a secluded pool pavilion

• Private infinity-edge swimming pool and expansive timber sun decks

• Includes daily continental breakfast, romantic lunch and three-course dinner

• Personal bar

New Mexico

New Mexico is truly the “Land of Enchantment” with its wide-open spaces, luxurious retreats and romantic desert views. Soak in geothermal hot springs and unwind with holistic spa services native to the region. If adventure is more your style, visit Armendaris, a tranquil ranch retreat along the Rio Grande River to view big game or tour the nearby mountain ranges in an open-air UTV. To book, call Tiffany Ellis, a Virtuoso travel adviser with Tiffany Ellis Travel, at (985) 687-7128.

Budget:

Sierra Grande

$5,500 per couple

• Seven nights in this Ted Turner Reserves resort in the historic town of Truth or Consequences

• Daily breakfast for two

• Complimentary daily geothermal hot spring soak

• Curated cocktails at sunset

• $100 resort credit

Luxury:

Vermejo

$15,800 per couple

• Seven nights in this Ted Turner Reserves property in northeast New Mexico

• Three gourmet meals daily

• Holistic Native American spa services

• Choose two daily activities including horseback riding, fishing, mountain biking, hiking, 3D archery, geocaching, disc golf and shooting sports

• A nature lover’s paradise with guided wildlife photography tours