What’s trending in south Louisiana weddings

Dapper Dogs

Give man’s best friend a look to rival the best man. Take it from Taco the corgi—pampered pups can be an unforgettable part of the big day.

On a Roll

Pull out all the stops and turn heads by having the tiniest members of the wedding party make their grand entrance via wagon.

Ooh La La

Say “oui” to the sweet addition of French macarons, either as a towering cake alternative or as colorful favors.

I’m With the Band

No longer content to dance offstage, newlyweds are grabbing the mics and getting in the spirit of the celebration.

Savor the Moment

Grooms’ cakes masquerade as favorite entrées when talented bakers turn sugar and flour into magic.

Above it All

The fun meter goes way up when brides and grooms go crowd surfing.