What’s trending in south Louisiana weddings
Dapper Dogs
Give man’s best friend a look to rival the best man. Take it from Taco the corgi—pampered pups can be an unforgettable part of the big day.
On a Roll
Pull out all the stops and turn heads by having the tiniest members of the wedding party make their grand entrance via wagon.
Ooh La La
Say “oui” to the sweet addition of French macarons, either as a towering cake alternative or as colorful favors.
I’m With the Band
No longer content to dance offstage, newlyweds are grabbing the mics and getting in the spirit of the celebration.
Savor the Moment
Grooms’ cakes masquerade as favorite entrées when talented bakers turn sugar and flour into magic.
Above it All
The fun meter goes way up when brides and grooms go crowd surfing.
