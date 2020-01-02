Signed, sealed, delivered: Wedding registry items we can’t do without

While the gift registries of many newlyweds have gone from shining crystal to honeymoon funds, we’re still here fighting for the fanciful finds that have long defined couples’ wishlists. Who cares about casual dining when you have a full set of china? Mismatched forks? Throw them out. And last but not least, the stand mixer. What couple could start their life together without one?

We rounded up a list of some gifts that we think should appear on every registry, because after all, when else can you request a $1,400 vacuum?