How is the wedding industry dealing with leftover pandemic demand?

From venues to flower suppliers, the wedding industry is dealing with pent-up demand after a year of canceled ceremonies.

Baton Rouge venues like The Lyceum downtown and Oak Lodge have seen a huge increase in wedding bookings in the past few weeks, staff at both say.

Both Oak Lodge and its sister property, Parc 73, have been busy, says Kendall Denney, director of operations. Parc 73 does not have an open Saturday for weddings from January to June 2022, she says.

Weekends in October, December and July are already fully booked at The Lyceum, says Sydney Vidrine, event and sales manager. There has also been an increase in events booked further in advance, she says.

