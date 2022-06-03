Two wedding day scenes to help you decide to go for color or keep it neutral

There’s so much wrapped up in the choosing of a wedding color scheme. The time of year. The venue. The couple’s personality. And don’t forget what looks good on the wedding party. However, planner Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events says the easiest way to think about the decision of whether to go all out with color or keep it classic and neutral is whether you’re more timeless or spontaneous.

“The truth is there’s no wrong answer,” she says. “You want to choose something that is a reflection of you and your personality, and what you want to look back on years into the future.”

Here, Babin explores the different avenues with two scenes—one colorful and one classic—set against a backdrop of The Gilmour. In the first, timeless is the theme, with a garden party look complete with a centerpiece of wild greenery that Babin foraged herself, as well as whimsical white butterfly ranunculus and white roses. Different vessels for the flowers—from a concrete bust to green chinoiserie jars—were sourced from Anthropologie and add even more interest to the table. Rattan chairs from Target that Babin brought into the venue are the finishing touch.

“I wanted to sort of bring the outside in,” she explains. “Things like the chairs are what make this look ultra-custom. Working with your planner and vendors to get rentals that are different is possible and it makes a big impact.”

Babin’s colorful scene was inspired by Palm Springs. Shades of pink with oranges, yellows and purples mixed in add dimension and sophistication to the arrangement. Plates from Williams Sonoma in the pattern “Famille Rose” pull the look together, with mismatched salad plates giving each place its own personality.

“I wanted to do something contemporary with a vintage, Southern twist,” Babin says. “Working with different textures and flowers like Japanese hydrangeas, lilac and antique garden roses gives the arrangement a little something extra. It elevates it.”

No matter the colors you choose, Babin says creating a winning wedding scene is all about thinking outside of the box to produce something that is totally unique to the event and the couple themselves. It is their day, after all.

“What is always going to set a wedding apart is going for those unexpected details,” she explains. “People remember those things.”

RESOURCES

Design and florals: Angela Marie Events

Venue: The Gilmour

Invitations and menus: Host Club Co.

Wedding gowns: I Do Bridal Couture

Cakes: Sweet Stirrings

Bridesmaid dresses: BHLDN & Bella Bridesmaids

Painted Champagne bottle: Joanie’s Hand Painted

Linens: Nüage

China: Williams Sonoma

Chargers and utensils: Amazon

Glassware: Martha Stewart for Macy’s

Chairs: Target