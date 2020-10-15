W.O.W.: Zoë Guidry & Kevin Coyne

Wedding of the Week:

April 18, 2020

“Our wedding was a beautiful, intimate ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington,” explains Zoë. “We were allowed 10 people at the ceremony, so we only had immediate family in the church. Our parents’ friends were nice enough to host a socially distanced reception at their home down the street right after the mass. We laughed, we cried, we danced. It was a beautiful day!”